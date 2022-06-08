Shekinah House is settling into its new premises in Wellington Street and providing homeless people with shower and laundry facilities.
Shekinah House co-ordinator Louise Cowan said the charity organisation gives homeless people all the toiletries they need.
"They look different and their appearance is different, not just because they are clean, but because they're joyful and happy in themselves," Ms Cowan said.
"We have been given brand new underwear, socks and brand new tracksuits which we were able to give them. If they need a coat we are quite happy for them to come in and give them anything off the rack for free.
"We have basic things that a lot of the rough sleepers need as well. We've got the hand warmers that they can use, we've got beanies, and scarves and gloves, camp stretches, sleeping bags, tents, blankets, just all those sort of basic things.
"We do a three-course meal every Sunday night for people. I remember someone telling me years ago that they'd been homeless and one of the most important things for them was that they went to bed with a full tummy.
"People need hope, you know, because it is hopeless when you get to the point where you've got no family or natural networks around and you are left with having to sleep on the street with no affordable rentals.
"We have a great community of organisations that work together and we provide what we all can to make a difference for people," she said.
Kings Meadows Lions Club president Denis Mann recently donated a commercial-sized clothes dryer to Shekinah House.
"They have been overwhelmed by requests from homeless people for laundry and bathroom facilities," he said.
