The Examiner

Shekinah House gearing up for upcoming winter

SD
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
June 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shekinah House co-ordinator Louise Cowan. Picture: Paul Scambler

Shekinah House is settling into its new premises in Wellington Street and providing homeless people with shower and laundry facilities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SD

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.