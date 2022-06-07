Icy, snowy conditions across the state are prompting Tasmania Police to urge extra caution on the road and for motorists to heed warnings.
Police said two crashes has already occurred this morning, likely due to the conditions.
They said there were fortunately no serious injuries.
Tasmania Police said motorists were reminded to slow down and be alert for ice and slippery road conditions as well as being asked to:
Information on road closures and hazards will be regularly updated on the Tasmania Police website.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
