Over the course of Dark Mofo, Dean Stevenson will be inside the Nolan Gallery composing a sinfonietta. As he spends time writing, Dean will focus his intentions on the people of Ukraine. The resulting piece will be taken to the Odeon and performed by the Arco Set Orchestra on the longest night of the year. Supported by the Arco Set Orchestra and Dean Stevenson, Dark Mofo will commit $10,000 of proceeds from this performance to Voices of Children.

