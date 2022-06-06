Tasmanian's iconic winter solstice festival returns on Wednesday, with the two-week event taking place from 8-22 June around various locations in Hobart.
Check out some of the best events on the jam-packed program.
June 8 from 7pm leaving from Regatta Grounds and finishing at Franklin Square. FREE EVENT
Gather for the festival's opening night, joining Aboriginal Elders and knowledge holders who will lead a ceremonial journey across the ancient cultural landscapes of nipaluna / Hobart teaching their stories and knowledge.
June 10-12 and 17-19 from sunset to sunrise. MONA, 655 Main Road Berridale. FREE EVENT
To light up the dark winter nights sky a series of art installations from Japanese visual and sound artist Ryoji Ikeda will display a huge light beam going right up into the clouds, estimated to reach between 5 to 15 kilometres upwards depending on the weather. The installation has been a festival staple for many years.
June 11 from 8pm. Tickets required Mystate Bank Arena
Grammy-nominated Kamilaroi artist brings his chart-topping blend of pop and rap to the stage. Dark Mofo announced on Saturday that The Kid Laroi's show will go ahead as planned, following the recent postponement of The Kid LAROI's Melbourne show.
June 15-17 from 3 to 9pm and June 18 from 10am to 9pm FREE EVENT.
Another festival classic is the burning of the Ogoh-ogoh, which this year will be in the form of a Tasmanian Masked Owl. Attendees are able to write down their fears onto a piece of paper and place in the owl which will then be burnt. A Ogoh-ogoh is a totem-like sculpture inspired by Balinese Hindu cleansing rituals, with this years totem being created by Balinese artists.
June 15-19. Hobart Waterfront. FREE EVENT with registration required.
Those wanting celebrate their loved ones in a unique way are albe to have their ashes placed inside a handcrafted firework. Launched into the night sky, piercing the dark with a blazing reminder that all lives burn bright. A truly unique way to send off someone for those wanting to take part.
June 15-19. Tickets available at the door from 4pm - 11pm. FREE after 9pm. Princes Wharf 1.
A communal banquet is another iconic Dark Mofo favourite. With numerous types of food and drink be sure to find a spot inside the candle filled banquet hall for the best of feast of the year.
June 11 from 8:30pm. Altar, 112 Murray St. Hobart. Tickets required. 18+ event.
Birdz embodies messages of hope and self-determination with hard-hitting hip hop. The Butchulla artist will bring his versatile rhymes to our hallowed halls for an explosive live show. DENNI connects with her heritage through musical performance. From indie folk to a recent leap into the world of hip hop, her smooth vocals coalesce with electronic synths to tell stories of heart.
June 21. 7pm. Tickets required. Odeon Theatre, 167 Liverpool St, Hobart.
Over the course of Dark Mofo, Dean Stevenson will be inside the Nolan Gallery composing a sinfonietta. As he spends time writing, Dean will focus his intentions on the people of Ukraine. The resulting piece will be taken to the Odeon and performed by the Arco Set Orchestra on the longest night of the year. Supported by the Arco Set Orchestra and Dean Stevenson, Dark Mofo will commit $10,000 of proceeds from this performance to Voices of Children.
June 22. Arrive at 6am. FREE (registration closed as capacity reached). Long Beach, Sandy Bay.
For those brave enough to bare all and take a freezing cold plunge, the Nude Solstice Swim is a chance to wash away your sins. The event sees hundreds wearing only a red swimming cap run into the icy waters of the Derwent for the final day.
For more information, tickets and full program visit darkmofo.net.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
