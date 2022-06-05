The good news keeps on arriving for Sean Macdonald after the 22-year-old committed his future to the Tasmania JackJumpers for their second league season.
The Victorian was one of the JackJumpers' inaugural development players and will reprise the role after agreeing to terms last week.
It continues an incredible rise for Macdonald after making his NBL debut during the roster season for the JackJumpers and making the Australian Boomers squad for World Cup Asian qualifiers in February.
"Sean is a fantastic young athlete who really made the most of his first year with us. I think his improvement and potential is exemplified by his selection in the Boomers squad this year" Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said.
"He played a significant role for us in some crucial games in NBL22 and we look forward to seeing him continue to improve next year and beyond."
Macdonald has found home comforts since arriving in Tasmania with the guard also plying his trade for the North-West Thunder in the NBL1 South alongside Sejr Deans, Fabijan Krslovic and Matt Kenyon.
While Macdonald is locked in for next season, the JackJumpers are set to freshen up their development player stocks next season.
Tasmania is expected to announce decisions on Josh Adams and Josh Magette in the coming weeks.
While Tasmania can have up to four development players on their roster, there will be two departures from their inaugural list.
Jock Perry is ineligible for development player status due to age restrictions while Deans will depart the Apple Isle to embark on his college career in the United States.
Deans announced his decision to play for Jacksonville University's division one basketball program last year and will depart for the Dolphins in late June.
Roth confirmed that the JackJumpers are set to scour Tasmania to find potentially fill the development player void.
"It's no secret what we're looking for - humble and hungry guys, that are willing to buy in to our values and systems and do the work," Roth said.
"Of course, we would love to recruit Tasmanian players where possible, but we will be looking far and wide to secure the best talent that are the right fit for us."
Development players must be Australian or New Zealand born and under 25 years old as of April 30 2023 and never contracted by an NBL club.
The JackJumpers will conduct development player trials in Hobart on Wednesday, August 10 with expressions of interest able to be submitted via their website.
