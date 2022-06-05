The Examiner
NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers lock in Sean Macdonald

Adam Daunt
Updated June 5 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:40am
SIGNED: Sean Macdonald will suit up for the JackJumpers in their second season in the NBL. Picture: Twitter

The good news keeps on arriving for Sean Macdonald after the 22-year-old committed his future to the Tasmania JackJumpers for their second league season.

