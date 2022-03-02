newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston's Sejr Deans is relishing his development season with Tasmania JackJumpers and is thrilled the franchise will play two games in his hometown this month. The team plays New Zealand Breakers at the Silverdome on Saturday at 5.30pm. The group takes on Illawarra Hawks at the same venue on Saturday, March 19 at 5:30pm which was confirmed on Wednesday as part of the NBL's rolling fixture. "It's pretty special. Just being a development player and be able to be part of the JackJumpers and having them come to Launceston where basketball is very strong among the community. It's great to see," Deans said. "It's great the northern end of the state can experience the NBL and JackJumpers and what we're trying to build culturally and it's a state team. It's good they get to experience that as well more than just one time. "It's extremely important to connect each region together and get as much support as we can for the team and also give back to the community as well." READ MORE: Bendigo Spirit coach, star player support push for Tassie WNBL team The 19-year-old feels he's improved immensely practicing among NBL players. Deans is heading to the United States in July to play for Jacksonville University in Florida in NCAA division one. He has four years of college ahead of him. He feels his JackJumpers experienced will hold him in good stead. "It's definitely fast-tracking my progression coming in to the college season," he said. "The NBL is one of the best leagues in the world and getting to play at that level and train and compete against these guys everyday is making me better very quickly." Between now and July he just wants to soak up as much knowledge as he can. "I want try and put in as much work as I can each day and take it day-by-day just trying to develop as much as I can and take every opportunity I get," he said. "Learn from all the older guys and absorb everything I can being in such a good environment." The former City Rockets player, who is now Hobart-based, said he was still keeping in touch with the Launceston Basketball Association club. "I still speak to the coach Brett Smith, fairly regularly, he's a good mentor of mine. So we stay connected and I'm still on the team group chats," he said. Deans explained his typical day consisted of gym in the morning and then skill work and shooting before training. He's been putting in the extra work too. "Being one of the young guys and development players, you stay a bit afterwards and always get up some shots or play some one-on-one and that type of stuff. Just to try and get a little bit better after training," he said. Jock Perry and Sean Macdonald are the JackJumpers' other development players. Deans, a former Riverside High and Launceston College student, has yet to play an official game for the JackJumpers but has suited up numerous times. "It would definitely be nice to get a game but really I just want what's best for the team," he said. "I'm happy to be in this environment and have the opportunity to develop and play against everyone else on the roster."

