Ariarne Titmus' positive COVID test hits Australian swim team

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 4 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:30pm
FRONT AND CENTRE: Ariarne Titmus (centre) with Australian teammates at the swimsuit launch this week. Picture: Swimming Australia

Dual Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus has become the second Tasmanian to have their Commonwealth Games build-up hit by COVID-19.

Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

