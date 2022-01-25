sport, local-sport,

Launceston basketball prodigy Sejr Deans has lined up the North-West Thunder as a stepping stone between the NBL and US college system. The 18-year-old and fellow Tasmania JackJumpers development player Sean Macdonald have committed to the North-West outfit for the 2022 NBL1 South season. It means two of NBL club's emerging stars will remain in the state for the off-season. The 2022 season will be Deans' second with the Thunder as he plays as many NBL1 games as possible before heading to the US to play NCAA college basketball with Jacksonville University in Florida. A Tasmanian representative at under-16, under-18 and under-20 level who has also been in Australian squads at under-15, under-17 and under-19 level, Deans signed a development contract for the JackJumpers' inaugural season in 2021-22. Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said it was hugely beneficial for the franchise to have players committing to staying in Tasmania during the off-season. "It means they can continue to be out and about in the community, in schools and basketball clubs around the state representing both the JackJumpers and Thunder while playing in a strong team and league," he said. Macdonald averaged 19 points and four assists per game in the 2021 NBL1 season with Dandenong Rangers and North-West Thunder chairman James Leslie said he was thrilled to sign the 21-year-old. "I think we can continue to nurture his development and build on the incredible potential he's already proved with the JackJumpers," he said. "Having the JackJumpers in the NBL is fantastic for the NBL1 sides in the state and the junior development pathways. "We look forward to working closely with the JackJumpers. This is mutually-beneficial for both teams to get these guys really embedded into the Tasmanian community and ensure they love playing and living in Tasmania for as long as possible." Brookhouse added: "We're working closely with our other players and both Tasmanian NBL1 teams, and hopefully we'll have more exciting announcements about their off-season plans in the near future." The JackJumpers' next fixture is against Adelaide 36ers at 7.30pm on Friday at the Derwent Entertainment Centre. Scott Roth's side has recorded two wins from its first eight games in the competition and sits ninth of 10 teams.

