Regional bragging rights might be on the line but that won't be North coach Jerry Scott's sole focus during Saturday's intrastate rugby union carnival.
The North-West and North's best players will come together for the second representative match against the South's best at Rugby Park.
Advertisement
The focus for the intrastate games won't be limited to senior men and women, with the state's top juniors having a chance to go head-to-head.
The return of the juniors to the intrastate fixture was one Scott was pleased to see, understanding its importance for player development.
"It's great that (the junior) format has been resurrected and Tasmanian Rugby Union has done a lot to make that happen," Scott said.
"It's a good thing, it's a good opportunity for some of the young guys to put their foot forward for selection in the Tassie team.
"And it's always good to give those players in form, the recognition they deserve."
The best under 13, 15, and 17 boys from each region will take to the field, while the under 16 and under 18 girls will also have the chance to show off their skills.
While Scott was glad to see the addition of the juniors, it didn't detract from his focus on helping the North-West/North side claim back-to-back wins.
"We've had a few people come and go out of the team for one reason or another," he said.
"And we've based this second game more on the form from the few games we've had this year. But we've had a few good players come into the team."
The last time the two sides met, the Northern contingent comfortably accounted for the South, with a 67-7 victory in Launceston.
Despite confidence levels being high among the squad - which is made up of players from Devonport, Burnie and Launceston - Scott wasn't willing to become too complacent.
"I think when you go to Hobart, you are always going to be up against quality opposition," he said.
"To be fair to the South, I don't think they were at full strength when they came to Launceston.
"So we'll come up against some stout opposition and when they're at home, they certainly sure up their defences."
Games are set to get underway at 11am at Rugby Park in Hobart, with the senior men's game to kick-off at 4pm.
Sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au
Sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.