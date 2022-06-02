Top spot will be on the line this weekend as four teams enter the round with the possibility of claiming the mantle when the dust settles.
Ladder leaders Rocherlea sit in the box seat entering the round as they visit third-place Hillwood Sharks, who sit behind Bracknell and the Tigers on percentage.
Advertisement
The Tigers are fresh off the bye as they look to mark Josh Holton's 200th game and Jacob Hawkins 100th milestones in style by rebounding back to the winners' list.
"[Holton's] been there for a long time and he means a lot to us because while he doesn't really say too much, he does all of it in front of goal, he kicks his goals and he leads with his actions and we love that," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said.
"The boys walk a bit taller, especially when he's up and about and we'll be looking to again this week ... with Jacob Hawkins 100th game as well we'll be doing everything in our power to hopefully get them over the line."
It shapes as a battle of the defensive set-ups with Rocherlea (369 points against, 52 points on average) leading the league in points against while Hillwood are third in that statistic (392, 56 points on average).
With Rocherlea's attack containing Holton (32 goals) and Hillwood's forward-50 patrolled by Ben Hyatt (17 goals) and Archie Wilkinson (18 goals), there is plenty to keep both defensive units busy.
"The biggest thing for us is team defence, I am really big on team defence and I think in order to execute good defence you need to work for each other," Pearce said.
"I feel that's what is going to be our strength this week and it's got to be our strength going forward."
Ponting added: "My back six are definitely in my opinion, the best back six in the competition and they have proven that each and every week, one-on-one they don't like to get beaten so it's going to be a good match-up."
One fixture which will help determine the top-spot mantle is Bracknell travelling to Scottsdale as the Magpies look to notch the reigning premiers as their fourth win of the season.
The Redlegs survived a tight battle with Hillwood last week before running over the top of the visitors in the final quarter to secure the win. The Magpies are looking to return to the winners' circle after losing to Longford by 46 points last week.
Last time these sides played it was Bracknell who came away with the victory winning 15.16 (106) to 6.7 (43) in round 17 last year.
The other game with implications for top spot sees George Town welcome Longford as the Saints aim for their sixth win in a row after losing their opening two games of the season.
The Tigers were dominant in their last encounter against George Town, winning 23.24 (162) to 1.1 (7) in round 11 of last season.
At the other end of the table, Deloraine have the opportunity to notch their first win of the season when the travel to Parrot Park to face Bridgenorth.
Advertisement
The under-manned Roos, who are missing the likes of Lochie Dornauf among others, have fielded 14 debutants so far but are set to possibly welcome back Jarrod Scott and Ward Rakei.
"[Ward's] a former TSL player and been really instrumental for us the last few weeks, he hasn't played the last two weeks but he'll be back and against Hillwood, he led the way for us in the midfield," Deloraine coach Nathan Lowe said.
"Jarrod Scott, last year's best and fairest winner, he's really important to us, we've got no other ruckman who is a born and bred to be a ruckman [like him]."
Bridgenorth are also chasing that winning feeling which they lasted tasted in their opening round victory over Longford.
"We're just looking for everyone to play their role, whether they're our A-graders or just our role players, everyone needs to play their roles and everyone needs to bring their best for the team," Bridgenorth coach Philip Lethborg said.
"Everyone needs to play their part."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.