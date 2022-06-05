The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

WildTalk founder Frances Carleton warns of volunteer burnout as more wildlife rescuers call for mental health support

CB
By Clancy Balen
June 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MORE SUPPORT: Wildlife rescue volunteers are urging for more mental health support services. Picture: Supplied

Wildlife rescue volunteers are calling for more mental health support services, with WildTalk founder and psychologist Frances Carleton warning that burnout is rife within the industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.