The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

From NTFA premiership coach to umpire: Stubbs' love of the game continues

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocherlea's 2016 premiership coach Lyndon Stubbs (right) with Brenton Gale. Inset: Stubbs as an umpire in 2024. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Josh Partridge
Rocherlea's 2016 premiership coach Lyndon Stubbs (right) with Brenton Gale. Inset: Stubbs as an umpire in 2024. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Josh Partridge

Swapping the coach's whiteboard for the whistle has opened the eyes of one of the NTFA's premiership mentors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.