From NTFA premiership coach to umpire: Stubbs' love of the game continues

Swapping the coach's whiteboard for the whistle has opened the eyes of one of the NTFA's premiership mentors.
Lyndon Stubbs, who steered Rocherlea to the 2016 flag, took up field umpiring last year and has earned a new-found respect.
"The amount of work that the coaching staff do for umpires throughout all the grades is unreal and I had no idea as a player," he said.
"As a player, you just turn up, you've done all the work and you're just expecting someone to come blow the whistle and get it right.
"The amount of work they (umpire coaches) do would be twice as much as coaching a footy club."
The 39-year-old retired from senior football after the NTFA Shield grand final in 2020, drawing the curtains on a long playing career across Devonport, North Launceston and Rocherlea.
He originally transitioned into being a runner and assistant coach under 2016 Rocherlea premiership captain Brenton Gale but found he wasn't able to properly commit to it outside of game days.
Discussions with umpiring coach Andrew Gower during cricket season, where Stubbs plays for Riverside, sparked an idea to umpire.
"Last season, I think it got to about round two or three and I wanted to go watch some footy and then I thought I might just help out with the umpiring," Stubbs said.
"I was keen to stay involved with the game and keep myself fit. I had a knee issue two cricket seasons ago and thought it would be a good way to get myself right for cricket season.
"I didn't really expect to be training as much as I do but I've actually enjoyed coming to training and learning different things."
An architect off field, Stubbs officiated some division one senior matches last year before doing the under-18s grand final - a major achievement in his first season.
However, for him, it's not about personal achievements.
"I have different goals, I've done things on the footy field that I'm proud of, so it's not about setting a huge standard and I don't have any lofty goals to be the best umpire in the state.
"I know as a 39-year-old, I'm probably not going to be able to do that, so it's about having fun at the minute."
Having fun he is, comparing the enjoyment "of just being out on the ground" as the same to playing.
He encouraged former, and even current, players to have a go at umpiring.
"Even guys that are still playing, if they could put their hand up and come and do some junior games on a Sunday, you will learn a lot about the game of footy," he said.
"Being able to be out there without getting the football, you will learn about the game and if I had known what I know now, I would have done some junior games to learn more in my early days of playing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.