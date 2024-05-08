The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Government minister to take leave to focus on mental health

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 8 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Government minister Nic Street says he has used his own mental health experiences to break down societal stigma attached to the issue.
Government minister Nic Street says he has used his own mental health experiences to break down societal stigma attached to the issue.

Tasmanian government minister Nic Street has said in a statement that he will take leave over a number of weeks in order to seek improvements to his mental health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.