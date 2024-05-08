Indigenous advocate shines as finalist for 2024 Young Achiever Awards

Seasoned guide and cultural advocate, Djuker Hart is a finalist in two categories for the 2024 Young Achiever Awards - including tourism and hospitality and indigenous achievements.
Mr Hart is a dedicated advocate for Indigenous culture, calling himself a "cultural practitioner".
"I do lots of cultural work around the state, focusing on schools and also run guided tours," he said.
"I also enjoy cultural performing and cultural immersion experiences ... to help people connect to country and talk about the physical and mental healing properties of that."
Over the past year, Mr Hart developed his own business called Hart Cultural Connections.
"I started creating my own tours as well, that should be up and running by the end of this year," he said.
Mr Hart said his father was a cultural teacher so he passed a lot of that knowledge down to him.
"It keeps me in line and on the right path - but it also gives me an opportunity to share my knowledge with the youth and other people," he said.
Mr Hart said he has been nominated for the award before, but didn't expect to be nominated again.
"Winning would help my reputation - for me it's about developed and progression in that area," he said.
"I'm not someone who cares about winning."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.