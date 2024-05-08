Parks and Wildlife land sale: Waterfront real estate up for grabs

Vacant lots of land with waterfront views owned by the Parks and Wildlife Service are being sold off to the public.
One overlooks the Bass Strait and another has direct or close walking access to a beach and river.
Last year, the Parks and Wildlife Service sold off almost $4 million in properties as part of its public sales program.
Currently there are six properties for sale, including lots at Weymouth, Derby, Binalong Bay and Wivenhoe, ranging in size from half an acre up to two acres.
The "rare find" at Binalong Bay boasts beautiful water views over Skeleton Bay, while the Weymouth property is minutes from Pipers River, and the ocean can be accessed directly by taking a shortcut through the old camping grounds.
The Crown land is seen as surplus to government requirements.
The state's Natural Resources and Environment department states that it is identified as suitable for sale in consultation with other departments, councils and stakeholders.
"The reserve price for each sale of Crown land will be determined by the Office of the Valuer General and properties will be sold by public process," it stated.
The NRE annual report set a sales target for its public sales program of $1 million in 2022-23, but received $3.9 million in sales from six large properties.
"The higher than target ... mainly reflects sustained activity within the public sales program and increased property values," it read.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.