As youth dance company Stompin steps into it's 30th year they also welcome a new general manager, with Rachel Moore bringing her vast experience to the stage.
Ms Moore has worked interstate and overseas in managing large-scale and homegrown events in the areas of music, theatre, dance, visual arts and circus.
"I'm an advocate for expression through movement in all forms. I'm such an advocate for building body confidence in young minds," she said.
"I think that young people taking up space through expressive movement can only create a more positive life to live in. The fact that Stompin exists thrills me, and I am thrilled to be a part of it."
Stompin's artistic director Caitlin Comerford said that they were delighted to have Ms Moore on board.
"Rachel has landed in the Company at the perfect time, as we celebrate all that Stompin is after 30 years of youth, dance and community and also dream of what the next 30 might look like."
In 2022, Stompin celebrates 30 years of providing bold, rich and meaningful dance and art experiences to Launceston based young people and audiences locally, nationally and internationally.
During Stompin's 28-year history, the Company has presented 36 new, large-scale, site-specific performances involving over 6,500 young people, performed to over 20,000 audience members taking over sites such as wetlands, conservatories and historic theatres.
Stompin has presented recent work in acclaimed festival's, Ten Days on the Island, Junction Arts Festival, the Australian Youth Dance Festival and MONA FOMA.
"I am familiar with the last three people who have been in this role through festival work and the role sang out to me. I wanted to be working with youth and with community and I love performing arts, so it was the perfect thing to come along at the right time," Ms Moore said.
"Before this I had administration driven and producing roles, so it's the perfect combination for me in terms of what I want to do.
"I've lived in Tasmania for over 9 years now and I am excited about Tasmanian youth. There is just something special happening, particularly in the arts sector. There is an element of hope and something that is vibrant and bright, and particularly in Launnie there is a movement and there is a different kind of momentum and Launceston is truly becoming an arts hub."
Stompin is about to embark on an interstate trip to the Australian Youth Dance Festival in Melbourne and perform at the From Our Heart to Yours event as part of Reconciliation Tasmania's celebration event.
