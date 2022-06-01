Launceston Church Grammar pupils have raised more than $1000 with the power of teddy bears.
It was when prep pupil Alfred Gordon spoke about his experience at hospital as a cancer patient and how his own stuffed animal helped him that his class decided they wanted to help out more children going through cancer treatments.
To show support, his classmates held a teddy bear picnic on Wednesday to raise money.
Before school, dozens of handmade teddy bears as well as DIY kits to make your own teddy were sold.
It was spearheaded by several grade 6 pupils who took on the challenge just a few weeks ago.
"The preps had all come together because they wanted to create a fundraiser about raising money to buy teddy bears to give to kids in hospital with cancer," grade 6 pupil Pluto Dineen said.
"They were coming up with ideas, but they hadn't really formed a plan or talked to teachers. We decided to help them out."
Grade 6 pupil Claudia Hurst made the teddy bears along with her grandmother, mother and brother.
"I was very proud, they seem to have sold out pretty well," she said.
Alfred's teacher Krystal Bassano said the idea came when talking about how emotions impact relationships.
"The children were talking a lot about what they can do if they feel sad or scared, they talked about how they feel connected to their special teddy bears at home and if they give them a cuddle that can help them when they're feeling sad or scared," she said.
To donate visit communityspirit.raisely.com/launceston-church-grammar-school
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
