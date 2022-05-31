The Examiner
City Mission Launceston launch their annual winter appeal to raise funds for the region's most vulnerable

CB
By Clancy Balen
May 31 2022 - 8:00pm
CHARITY: City Mission operations manager Stephen Hill, chief executive Stephen Brown and marketing and fundraiser manager Rafeal Demarchi. Picture: Paul Scambler

City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown announced the charity's winter appeal campaign on Tuesday, as the state faces rising homelessness rates.

