City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown announced the charity's winter appeal campaign on Tuesday, as the state faces rising homelessness rates.
"It's a growing issue in the community, and everyone is quite aware of it because it's become more visible. We're starting to see small pockets of people congregating together to live in a homeless state," Mr Brown said.
Advertisement
"This winter will pose many challenges, especially due to the increase in the cost of living and housing affordability".
Mr Brown said the charity interviews around 14 people a day who are in need of their services, a 25 per cent increase in the average support they are able to provide since last year. But despite the increase in support, he warned that up to 20 people a day were unable to be seen due to a lack of resources.
Last year City Mission raised $180,000 from its winter appeal, something they hope to replicate this year.
Despite the state's economic growth, rent prices and living costs have continued to rise, with one in 83 people receiving homelessness assistance - higher than the national average.
Mr Brown said that the number of their clients experiencing housing and rent difficulties had grown in recent months.
"They've got to make a decision about eating today, or paying for medical consultation, or putting fuel in the car - those things are real issues," he said.
The state government recently announced a $538 million investment into social and affordable housing and homelessness initiatives, with nearly half of that budget allocated to this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.