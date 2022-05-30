Jackson Callow has put his hand up for a return to AFL level after one of his best games for the season at VFL level against the Gold Coast Suns.
While the Hawks fell to the Suns in the AFL showpiece game, Callow led their VFL affiliate past the Suns in the curtain-raiser with a four-goal effort.
Callow has been part of the Hawks' AFL set-up this season after debuting against reigning premiers Melbourne for a total of two games so far this campaign.
The North Launceston premiership player's marking talent was on show with six grabs to go with 19 disposals.
Fellow Tasmanian Brady Grey notched 13 disposals and a goal. The former Fremantle Docker is nominated for the upcoming mid-season draft which occurs on Wednesday.
Matthew McGuinness is another Tasmanian talent who could come into AFL consideration this weekend after starring for North Melbourne's VFL side.
McGuinness is yet to make his debut for the Kangaroos after being picked out of their Next Generation Academy in 2019 with the Lauderdale product contracted until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old topped the stats sheet for the Roos with 25 disposals, 11 marks and three tackles as they fell to Sandringham.
VFL coach Leigh Adams praised the Roos' backline for their efforts against the Zebras, which was led by McGuinness and former Melbourne Demon Marty Hore.
"Our defenders tightened up a little bit and we managed to enforce a turnover at centre half-back rather than on our last line which gave us more opportunity to get the ball inside 50," he said.
"I think tightening up in all areas by about five per cent allowed us to play some good footy."
South Adelaide's win over West Adelaide in the SANFL had a heavy Tasmanian flavour with Jye Menzie leading the goal-kicking alongside Ryan Garthwaite and Eamon Wilkinson (three goals apiece).
Oliver Davis was productive in the midfield with 24 touches, four marks and seven clearances while Mitch O'Neill gathered 18 disposals.
Former South Launceston and Western Storm product Matt Hanson notched 24 touches and a goal to be one of Werribee's best players in their win over Collingwood in the VFL by 55 points.
The four-time Werribee best and fairest player has put his name forward for the mid-season draft after previously being overlooked.
Former North Launceston stars Jay Foon and Jay Lockhart both contributed to Southport's win over Brisbane in the VFL.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
