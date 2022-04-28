The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Breaking

North Launceston's Jackson Callow to make AFL debut for Hawthorn

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 28 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEBUTANT: Jackson Callow will make his AFL debut on Saturday. Picture: Brodie Weeding

North Launceston premiership player Jackson Callow will make his AFL debut on Saturday as Hawthorn face Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.