NTFA 'really impressed' by Cressy football ground ahead of rare match

Bracknell Football Club are hoping to draw a huge crowd for their rare NTFA premier match at Cressy Recreation Ground.
Cressy will host NTFA football for the first time in years when the Redlegs host Bridgenorth in round 10 on Saturday, June 15.
According to an article in The Examiner, there was match played at Cressy in 2014 between Fingal and Evandale.
It served as a reunion for the Cressy Bulldogs who won the 1995 Esk-Deloraine flag before going into recess shortly after.
Cressy is a small town south-west of Launceston and about a 15-minute drive east from Bracknell.
Redlegs secretary Nicole Jones said the club approached the NTFA about the idea at the start of the season.
"The Cressy footy club has been in recess for over 20 years and we have probably become their adopted (footy club) as such, lots of Cressy people have been involved in our club over the years," she said.
"We just thought it was a good opportunity to give a bit back to the Cressy community and by the looks of Facebook, it's been pretty well received."
She added the Redlegs had been lucky to have Cressy people come across and eventually become Bracknell life members.
The clubs were previously arch-rivals in the Esk-Deloraine league.
The NTFA met with club representatives, the Northern Midlands Council and Cressy Grounds Committee on Monday.
NTFA director of grounds and facilities Damian Jones said the league was excited and happy to support Bracknell's endeavour.
"I was really impressed with the facilities because the change rooms, canteen and bar are all relatively new," he said. c
"They were only built a couple of years ago. c In fact, they're state of the art and we'd like to have them to that standard in a lot of other clubs c ... we've got great support from Northern Midlands Council and they're going to ensure that it's in perfect condition on the day." c
As for the surface itself, Jones said while some winter rain would help in the lead-up, the teams "could have played on it yesterday" given its good condition.
Damian said the concrete cricket pitch had recently been covered by synthetic grass as was the case with numerous other NTFA grounds.
He said the day would consist of reserve and senior men's games and explained the NTFA considered moving a women's match to Cressy as well.
Longford Cricket Club played some of their Tasmanian Cricket League home matches at the venue last summer while their ground was being resurfaced.
Bracknell and Cressy cricket clubs amalgamated to form Western Tiers in 2022 and have played some matches at the ground since.
Nicole said her understanding was that Cressy High School played football there as well.
She praised the council and grounds committee.
"They've been fabulous in helping us make this happen, I can't speak more highly of them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.