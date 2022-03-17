sport, local-sport,

Several Northern Tasmanians have secured a potential AFL lifeline, albeit one that only a COVID impacted AFL landscape could provide. From former North Launceston premiership stars to current Launceston Football Club players and ex-pat Tasmanians plying their trade in the mainland, several have benefitted from the AFL's decision to provide clubs with COVID-19 top-up players as a contingency. The clubs were allowed to sign 20 players, largely from their reserves side, in case they need to replace players due to COVID issues. The move allows players to continue playing for their respective clubs unless they are called up by their AFL side due to a COVID omission. Launceston's duo Josiah Burling and Alec Wright as well as North Launceston's Michael Stingel and former Tasmania Devil Sam Collins are part of North Melbourne's COVID replacements. READ MORE: Nathaniel Atkinson receives Socceroos call-up Burling, Wright and Stingel alongside two other Blues in Jacob Boyd and Zach Morris recently signed for North Melbourne's VFL squad under a unique development program established by the Kangaroos. Carlton has signed up Oliver Sanders from their VFL side while Brady Grey did the same for Hawthorn from Box Hill and Jay Lockhart is part of the Gold Coast Suns' allotment for the season. Sanders has been a part of Carlton's VFL squad throughout their pre-season practice matches and was noted for his display in their opening trial game. Lockhart's call-up to the Suns' COVID-list provides an opportunity to return to AFL level where he featured 22 times for the Melbourne Demons. READ MORE: Launceston United target a trophy Lockhart was delisted following the Demons' premiership success before being considered by GWS Giants in the rookie draft and ultimately signing with the VFL's Southport. "In a national sport, played across many states and territories, we need to be able to adapt, and adapt quickly to the COVID-19 conditions at any one time at locations where home teams are based, or away teams are travelling to," AFL general manager of football Brad Scott said. "These guidelines help us achieve that while providing potential opportunities for talented players plying their craft in state league competitions to play football at the elite level." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/fad4ebf2-0e92-494d-b8b6-3763f031e03e.jpg/r0_391_4200_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg