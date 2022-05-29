The Examiner
The Tasmanian Youth Orchestra brings Impressions to Albert Hall

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 29 2022 - 6:00pm
IMPRESSIONS: The Tasmanian Youth Orchestra and TYO Percussion Ensemble performed at Alber Hall on Sunday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

On Sunday, more than 50 young musicians from across Tasmania took to the stage in Launceston's Albert Hall as they presented their first Northern show of 2022, Impressions.

