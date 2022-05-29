The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian man Michael O'Neill killed in Ukraine conflict, memorial service being planned for loved ones

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated May 29 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tasmanian family is working with the Australian Government to return the body of Michael O'Neill to Australia following his death in Ukraine this month.

A memorial service in a Southern town is being planned for a Tasmanian man who was killed in Ukraine while assisting in the war effort against Russian forces this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.