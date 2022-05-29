A memorial service in a Southern town is being planned for a Tasmanian man who was killed in Ukraine while assisting in the war effort against Russian forces this month.
Family members of Michael 'Mick' O'Neill, 47, have posted public tributes to the father-of-three.
A memorial service is also being planned at the Kermandie Football Club, near Geeveston, next month to allow family and loved ones to pay tribute to Mr O'Neill.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Mr O'Neill's death as "a tragedy", while the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance.
He left behind three children - two who live in the Philippines and one in Melbourne - according to a public post made by his sister, Bernadette Doyle, one of his five siblings.
She wrote that Mr O'Neill was "always a larrikin" and a great footballer, and that he had been driving trucks in Ukraine to assist people fleeing the conflict.
His mother - Elizabeth Rickards - wrote that her son was "a complex character" but he had "a heart of gold" and loved his family dearly.
She said he had trained as a soldier and "wouldn't have been content not to get fully involved" while in Ukraine.
"If you went into battle against the odds, you'd want him on your side," she wrote.
"As you can imagine our family is grieving and he has left a huge hole in our lives."
Ms Rickards also mentioned that Mr O'Neill's service in the war had been noted and celebrated by the Commander of the Ukraine Army.
Details of his death have not been released, and Mr Albanese requested the family be given privacy.
Since becoming prime minister, Mr Albanese has reiterated Australia's position that Russia's actions in Ukraine are an "outrage".
