FermenTasmania have released their plans for the fermentation hub coming to Legana in West Tamar.
The application has been submitted to the West Tamar Valley for planning approval.
The plan, designed by Tasmanian business Cumulus Studio, show a one-storey build which includes several labs, offices and a warehouse facility.
The plans state that the plant can be run by four full-time staff members, however, the idea behind the hub is to help guide business through their ideas around fermentation and developing their own small, local business.
Overall, the hub is estimated to create 650 jobs.
There are dedicated spaces for fruit, grain, dairy, raw milk, allergens and several cool rooms. There are also labs, kitchens, offices and a retail area.
The development application states the build will cost $8 million.
The land, which is at 578 West Tamar Highway in Legana, was donated by the council and is valued at $500,000.
The overall cost of the project has been estimated at $16 million. In 2021, FermenTas received a $7.5 million federal government's Build Better Regions grant for the fermentation hub.
Another $3.4 million was pledged in early May this year by Labor during the federal election campaign.
FermenTas chair Kim Seagram said the board are hoping to have construction started by the end of 2022.
"We hope to have the construction finished at the end of December 2023. And if all goes to plan, I've started our operational business plan for February 2024," she said.
The hub will be a world first according to Ms Seagram.
"This is an opportunity to create new career paths that hadn't been thought about before, which creates new job opportunities," Ms Seagram said.
"It creates new businesses and an entrepreneurial ecosystem around fermented food products. And can help us value add to arguably some of the best primary produce in the world down here."
The idea around the hub is to lower risks for people who want to create fermented products.
"We wanted to be able to do was attract innovation in the sector because we've got a lot of of incredible producers out there right now," Ms Seagram said.
FermentTas are looking at hiring a Tasmanian based construction company for the build, which will create around 50 jobs. The next stage will be looking at formal engineering and designs then applying for a building permit.
An independent planner will be used due to council and FermenTas working so closely on this project.
Ms Seagram said they are hoping to get state government to get the $16 million project to the finish line. She said their maybe some changes to the estimated cost due to factors like building supply shortages and an increase in building costs.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
