The Examiner
Health

Elective surgery waitlist at the LGH rises as North-West and South decline

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated May 28 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LGH elective surgery waitlist rises as emergency presentations decline

The number of patients on the elective surgery waiting list at the Launceston General Hospital has increased despite a statewide decline across the four major hospitals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.