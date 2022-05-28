LGH elective surgery waitlist rises as emergency presentations decline

The number of patients on the elective surgery waiting list at the Launceston General Hospital has increased despite a statewide decline across the four major hospitals.
Data released by the Department of Health on Friday showed the number of people on the elective surgery waiting list had declined across the state by 144 from March to April this year.
The number of people on the list at the LGH rose by 36, while the North West Regional Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital both recorded the greatest declines with 50 and 136 patients respectively.
The Mersey Community Hospital also experienced a rise with 487 people on the waiting list - up by six from the previous month.
Labor's spokesperson for health Anita Dow said people were "languishing" on the elective surgery waiting list with the "most urgent patients" forced to wait up to three months.
State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the state's hospitals had experienced operational pressures in recent months from the combined impacts of COVID-positive inpatients, high levels of COVID-related staff absences and demand for acute care.
"This has at times required the reduction of some non-urgent hospital activity such as some elective surgery, to ensure sufficient capacity and to prioritise patients in need of acute care," she said.
"The LGH is currently operating at COVID escalation management level two, with as much surgical activity accommodated as possible."
The data also showed presentations at the LGH emergency department declined by 371 between March and April, however, after a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital caused the closure of ward 5D, non-urgent patients were "encouraged" to seek alternative care.
Despite the directive which saw the LGH seek additional beds from private and district hospitals, Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the health system was "managing well".
"While we are continuing to experience increased demand for health services is increasing across Tasmania, the health system is continuing to manage well, despite the recent impacts on service delivery," he said.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said the outbreak was continuing to be managed, confirming 20 cases had been recorded as part of the outbreak, including 12 current patients and four staff members.
"All appropriate measures are being taken to control the outbreak, which has been confined within ward 5D," she said.
"There continues to be demand pressure on the LGH Emergency Department, but the situation is improved from earlier in the week.
"The LGH team is focused on providing high quality care for patients and improving the flow of patients safely through the hospital."
A COVID-19 outbreak is continuing to be managed on medical ward 5D at the Launceston General Hospital. There are 20 confirmed cases as part of the outbreak, including 12 current patients and four staff members.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
