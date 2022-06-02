George Town plant closure adds to trend as companies suffer post-COVID shock

The surprise closure of the Envorinex plastics plant in George Town last month may be part of a broader trend as the number of Tasmanian businesses moving into insolvency begins to rise after a pandemic-induced lull.
Insolvency statistics from the Australian Securities Investment Commision show the number of Tasmanian companies entering external administration and appointing controllers reached double digits in the December and March quarters for the first time since the June quarter of 2019.
The trend mirrors a similar rise on the mainland noted by Insolvency Australia director Gareth Gammon, who attributed the drop in insolvencies over the past two years to the myriad of support and concessions available to business during the pandemic.
"During COVID, JobKeeper and the banks and the ATO were taking it easy [on businesses]. There was a sort of calm before the storm, while they tried to support businesses, jobs and individuals," he said.
"But that wasn't a natural situation because it was artificially keeping certain businesses going that even without COVID would have been in a spot of bother."
Consequently in 2020-21, Tasmania recorded 20 business-related and 125 non-business-related bankruptcies according to the Australian Financial Security Authority, the lowest number of bankruptcies since 2008-09. Now, however, with many COVID concessions removed and interest rates on the rise, Mr Gammon believes many businesses are struggling to pay their debts.
"Businesses can no longer ignore the pressures that were put on the backburner during the pandemic," he said.
But those pressures are adding to other logistical pressures still impacting businesses nationwide, such as high fuel costs and low freight availability - the latter of which forced Envorinex into liquidation in August. According to former Envorinex managing director Jenny Brown, the company's cashflow fell into trouble when freight availability became so low they couldn't ship products to Vietnam.
"We had orders for 198 tonnes of material to export and we just could not get containers," Ms Brown said.
Looking forward, Mr Gammon expected to see insolvencies continue to rise across Australia but cautioned this may not be a sign of worsening economics, if corresponding businesses continue to open.
"At the moment, we're seeing an increase in the number of new business registrations, which suggests there's an appetite for growth and enterprise. While it's difficult at the time, if you can redeploy people, capital ideas, and resources [from struggling businesses] it can stimulate the economy in other ways," he said.
Commenting on the trend, Tasmanian small business minister Madeleine Ogilvie pointed to the state's high survival rate for small businesses compared to other states and territories and noted the broader steady decline of bankruptcies in Tasmania over the years, which reached an all-time low in 2020-21.
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
