The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Envorinex closure adds to insolvency trend after pandemic-induced lull

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
June 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town plant closure adds to trend as companies suffer post-COVID shock

The surprise closure of the Envorinex plastics plant in George Town last month may be part of a broader trend as the number of Tasmanian businesses moving into insolvency begins to rise after a pandemic-induced lull.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.