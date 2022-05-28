Asking Simon Hall of Tripod to reflect on how he got through Melbourne's lockdown prompts a short, uneasy silence.
"Well ... yeah, it wasn't easy".
The multi-instrumentalist is preparing for a long-awaited Launceston performance at the Princess Theatre on June 10 and says the genesis for the show was born out of having nothing to do during COVID.
Their show has been cancelled several times due to the pandemic, during which the band found themselves unable to perform to their usual crowds.
Having been a band for over 20 years, this was the first time the band were unable to perform. So they went online.
"You try and do these sort of Zoom things at audiences. They make an effort the first time and pay money to watch you on a screen, looking terrible on a computer camera," he said.
"We got one or two gigs out of that and we were like, no one wants this. We don't want this."
Originally, the band had put together describes a greatest-hits performance, but Hall says along with their classic three-part harmonies and extensive back-catalogue, Launceston audiences can expect a whole new show they hadn't planned on writing.
"It's a bit different to the show that we were going to bring because things have happened. And so there's a bit of reference to what life's been like," he said.
"I mean, it's not like it's a COVID show or anything like that." Being stuck with nothing to do meant the band had to get creative. He lists off some lockdown hobbies: growing his hair ("an experiment"), Virtual Reality ("I spent a lot of time online"), trying his hand at making Peking duck from scratch ("I did an objectively s**t job"), and even making music for a video game.
"That ended up being a really big job and took up a lot of the last couple of years where I otherwise would have been performing. So that was kind of really lucky for me," Hall said.
But he also said the time allowed them to reinvent themselves in ways they couldn't have previously, something that has shaped their new show.
"We just ended up writing a whole lot of new stuff. So I think it kind of feels really fresh. it was originally gonna be just a grab bag of old songs and stuff," he said.
Showcasing their new material and being able to speak with the audience, Hall says, is one of the things the band is most looking forward to when they finally hit the stage.
"It's just the excitement of putting that in front of people and seeing how it fits. Not only how the audience responds, but also just how it sort of feels to do it," Hall said.
Despite the anticipation and planning that's gone into the long-delayed show, Hall says there's something else the ARIA-winning band is most looking forward to.
"We have a setlist, but hopefully something weird happens during the show. My favourite moments are when those bits take off," he said.
