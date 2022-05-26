After the marathon event Relay for Life, St Patrick's College was the top school for fundraising for the second year in a row having raised more than $12,000.
There were 87 students across the senior school who registered for the event, which was a 20-hour long relay that raises money for Cancer Council Australia.
Captain for the St Patrick's College team Susan Woolridge said it was an extraordinary effort by the students.
"For us, it's more than just fundraising. It's also outreach and community service. Our team are working on the gates taking people in, they're working on the activities and then they take part in the actual track events," she said.
Cancer Council Launceston's Zoe Vandervelde said Relay for Life is the biggest fundraising event for Cancer Council.
"The Launceston Relay for Life raised over $140,000 to go to Cancer Council Tasmania," she said.
"St Patrick's College had some fantastic fundraisers. They're massively a big support to the event."
Year 11 student Melissa Woolridge was one of the top fundraisers for the team, she said the event just seems to draw people together with so many people having been impacted by cancer.
"People were really all pulling together to help one another," she said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
