The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Patrick's College was awarded top fundraising school team for Relay For Life

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 26 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RELAY: Georgina David, 17, and Melissa Woolridge, 17, were presented the Relay For Life Champions of Hope Award from Cancer Council Tasmania. Picture: Paul Scambler

After the marathon event Relay for Life, St Patrick's College was the top school for fundraising for the second year in a row having raised more than $12,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.