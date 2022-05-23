The Tasmanian Liberals have proposed that voting should be compulsory in local government elections.
On Monday, Minister for Local Government Nic Street said he would be introducing the Local Government Amendment (Elections) Bill 2022 when State Parliament sits on Tuesday.
If passed, the bill will make voting compulsory in the upcoming local government elections.
Mr Street said it made sense to have compulsory voting for council elections.
"It is a strange anomaly that we don't require people to vote at local government elections, while it is compulsory and enforceable at State and Federal elections," he said.
"It sends a message that these decisions at local council level are somehow not as important.
"We want to lift community's perception of local government and its importance by bringing local council elections into line with State and Federal elections."
Local Government Association of Tasmania president Christina Holmdahl said it supported the move, but believed the government should have consulted the sector before announcing the changes.
"We have not recently considered the issue of compulsory voting in local government elections, and while the proposal may increase participation in local democracy, this change comes with some risks and importantly councils have not had sufficient time to consider the implications of such significant change," she said.
"While there was limited opportunity for LGAT to comment on the draft legislation, my view is that this issue has been well-canvassed over many years and the substance of it is well understood," he said.
The plan has been met with support by the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Property Council of Australia Tasmanian Division.
