The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bill for compulsory voting in local government elections introduced

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated May 23 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Local Government Nic Street

The Tasmanian Liberals have proposed that voting should be compulsory in local government elections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.