Murder victim's brother charged with trafficking cocaine

A Youngtown man whose brother was victim of a horrific murder in 2018 failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a charge of trafficking cocaine.
Mr Brettner was charged with trafficking on a controlled substance between March 19 and March 22, 2022 at Kings Meadows.
A warrant was applied for and will be activated if he does not appear on June 15.
He was also charged with dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime namely $3295 in cash and a diamond ring.
Mr Brettner's brother 24-year-old Jake Anderson-Brettner was shot dead and then beheaded and dismembered in August 2018 by Jack Harrison Vincent Sadler at a house in Riverside.
Sadler, who was sentenced to 32 years jail after being convicted, claimed that Anderson-Brettner was a drug trafficker who owed a large amount of money to a Victorian drug cartel.
Sadler claimed Anderson-Brettner was involved with him in an ecstasy and cocaine operation.
Sadler and his then girlfriend Gemma Clark cut up Mr Anderson-Brettner with an axe and deposited body parts in wheelie bins around Launceston in a manner suggested by a rap song Dead Body Disposal.
Caleb Brettner submitted a victim impact statement to the Supreme Court after Sadler was found guilty by a jury.
"I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that this was a planned, intentional, execution style killing," Justice Robert Pearce said of the murder.
Mr Brettner was also charged with possession of a controlled drug on March 23 at Kings Meadows and using a controlled drug, namely cocaine.
Other charges include supplying a controlled drug (cocaine) on March 19 at Launceston.
In January, 2022 Mr Brettner pleaded not guilty to driving a motor vehicle on Hoblers Bridge Rd on July 30, 2021 with alcohol in his system (0.024) and driving with a prescribed illicit drug in his system, namely cocaine.
The cases were adjourned.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
