The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Caleb Michael Brettner failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a trafficking charge

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murder victim's brother charged with trafficking cocaine

A Youngtown man whose brother was victim of a horrific murder in 2018 failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a charge of trafficking cocaine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.