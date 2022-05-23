The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor candidate for Bass Ross Hart has conceded defeat after a tight election race with incumbent Bridget Archer

CB
By Clancy Balen
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELECTION: Bass candidate for Labor Ross Hart concedes defeat after a gruelling six-week election campaign that saw Liberal MHR Bridget Archer reinstated, Civic Square, Launceston. Picture: Paul Scambler

Labor candidate for Bass Ross Hart yesterday offered his congratulations to Bass MHR Bridget Archer, but has said he would consider running for a fourth time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.