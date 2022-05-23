The Tasmanian Government will provide funding for safeguarding officers to be employed in every government school over the coming four years, and then ongoing funding beyond that.
The measure was a recommendation from an independent inquiry into the Department of Education's handling of child sexual abuse, where the officers would combine for a "complete safeguarding network" across the entire school system.
The inquiry stated that each principal should be required to appoint an appropriate school staff member to the role, but it was unclear whether that would involve teachers combining the role with their ongoing teaching duties.
The officers will each develop and implement risk management strategies for the schools to protect students from sexual abuse.
The government will provide $26.1 million over four years to implement the program, and then $9.7 million per year of continuous funding beyond 2025-26, to be included in Thursday's state budget.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the program would provide a "central point of contact" for all child safety matters in schools.
"Every child has a right to have an education, to be heard and to be kept safe from harm," he said.
"The safeguarding officers will work closely with the Office of Safeguarding Children and Young People, which has been established to drive long-term cultural change and continuous improvement in the Department of Education so that it can be an exemplary child safe organisation."
Australian Community Media understands the roles would not be full-time equivalent, and the amount of time each officer spends on the role would depend on the size and needs of the individual school.
The independent inquiry, completed by professors Stephen Smallbone and Tim McCormach last year, suggested the role as a way to ensure the principle of "best interests of students" was applied in all considerations, decisions and actions of schools.
They would also ensure that relevant safeguarding information is reported and recorded.
The ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the handling of child sexual abuse in Tasmania's health, education and youth justice systems has heard evidence of allegations not being properly handled within schools and the Department of Education.
Examples were also provided - as recently as 2020 - of concerning conduct by an individual relief teacher at multiple schools not triggering any form of investigation by authorities, and the teacher being able to stay on the register as a result.
Other evidence has included immense workload pressures on the department's social worker cohort.
