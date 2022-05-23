Northern Tasmanians food and wine event, Festivale returns to City Park in 2023.
After the Tasmanian Government announced the removal of event capacity and density limits, the Festivale organising committee was able to announce a return to form for the 2023 Festivale.
Chairperson David Dunn said the committee had been planning for the 2023 event based on the 5000 person capacity.
"What this announcement means for us is that it's full steam ahead," he said.
"We'll have Festivale back in the park in 2023, in the usual format, and bring back the Festivale that people know and love that was last held in 2020."
Festivale 2023 will run from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5.
"It will feature the cooking in the park and some revised master classes in relation to beverage tastings. And we are working with potential stallholders to ensure that the food offerings really focus on the great local produce we've got here," Mr Dunn said.
Mr Dunn said the committee very lucky to run the event in 2020 before "everything was turned upside about four weeks later."
In 2021, a scaled back festival called Indulge saw about 1800 people at a fully seated event.
"It was certainly very different to the festival people were used to," Mr Dunn said.
"We made the decision a while back that we wouldn't run in February of this year, because what we wanted to do was protect the integrity and the reputation of Festivale," Mr Dunn said.
"We didn't want to put on an event that just didn't meet those expectations or up to the standards that we've built the event to, so we made the hard decision not to proceed in 2022 purely based on the restrictions and other restrictions that had to be in place."
Mr Dunn said the committee expect around 20,000 over the three days.
The next stage for the committee are to source stallholders and organise the program. Headliners are booked but the committee are looking Tasmanian based entertainment.
Tickets go on sale on September 1.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
