Jade Child will take on a triple challenge of pain this June to help raise money for hungry Tasmanians.
The endurance athlete announced his goal of raising $5000 on Friday by taking a dip in the freezing Cataract Gorge, and said he will take a three minute cold shower every day of June, complete a lap of the Gorge, and run a half marathon while pushing a wheelbarrow.
Mr Child said he would donate the money to Devonport-based charity Loaves and Fishes, who provide food to thousands of hungry Tasmanians every year.
"I love that it's a local charity helping people living close to me and around Launceston as well as throughout the state," he said.
He hopes to draw attention to other fundraising events throughout the month, including the charity's Winter Solstice Splash, an annual event that challenges swimmers to take a dip at Greens Beach on the shortest day of the year.
Loaves and Fishes is hoping to raise $50,000 from the event, which could provide 100,000 meals for those in need.
The Launceston-based small business owner is no stranger to challenges, having held a world-record for facing 25 hours of cricket balls in the net in 2012, and said he wanted as many people as possible to get down to the solstice swim for a good cause.
"The idea is to encourage people to make a sponsorship page, raise your $50 and then jump in the water," Mr Child said.
"It's a good way to help others and give a little back".
In a statement on Friday, Loaves and Fishes community partnership manager Paul O'Rourke said that more Tasmanians than ever before were seeking help from the emergency food relief charity.
"We have a waiting list of agencies wanting fresh produce and ready-to-eat meals. Winter is the time when many Tasmanians have to choose between heating and eating,"
"Almost one-in-five Tasmanians rely on food support, with Loaves and Fishes supplying 65 per cent of food relief in the state," he said.
But Mr O'Rourke said that this alarming statistic has put a strain on their capacity to help everyone.
"Loaves and Fishes has had to reduce services in some areas due to rising costs, and the Solstice Splash is an important event to restore these services and meet the ever-growing demand," he said.
Last year the Greens Beach swim attracted dozens of people ready to brave the freezing waters, including deputy premier Michael Ferguson, who has already signed up for this year's event. The swim will take place at Greens Beach at 8am on Sunday June 18, as well as Kingston Beach in Hobart on June 25.
