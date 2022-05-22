Treasurer Michael Ferguson may have only been in the job for six weeks, but on Thursday he will hand down his first budget as a member of the government.
The state budget will be the first one under the Liberals to be released without former premier Peter Gutwein as treasurer.
"I've had to throw myself to the task in a very deep way," Mr Ferguson said on Sunday.
"I've had the benefit of not just eight years in cabinet, but two years as Finance Minister supporting Peter Gutwein in budget development for the last two years.
"It's a budget with heart. It's a budget that is strengthening the future for our state and delivering for all Tasmanians."
He said to assist with cost of living pressures, the budget would contain concessions valued at $305 million to help meet the cost of water and sewerage, electricity and council rates for low-income Tasmanians.
Mr Ferguson said the strength of the state's economy had allowed for favourable government revenue which had been invested in public services like health, education and housing.
In regards to housing, he said the budget would detail to Tasmanians the pathway to the construction of an extra 2000 affordable homes by 2027.
"They'll also be able to see the beginnings of our reforms in housing, which will create a dedicated statutory authority and the mandate to build 10,000 homes out over the next decade," Mr Ferguson said. "The only way we can address the housing demand is increasing supply ... so we're doing everything we can at each at each stage of the housing lifecycle to keep it moving."
Meanwhile, Tourism Tasmania will get a budget boost of $10 million over the next four years to expand its marketing efforts.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the additional investment would help accelerate the tourism industry's recvoery from COVID-19.
According to the most recent Tasmanian Visitor Survey, domestic visitor spend in Tasmania was $2.1 billion over the 12 months to March.
Mr Rockliff said this was the highest annual domestic spend on record.
The spend was up 170 per cent on the $799 spend over 12 months up to March 2021.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
