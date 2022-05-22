The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Liberal MHR Bridget Archer has been returned to Bass as the Liberal Party reckons with defeat

CB
By Clancy Balen
May 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BASS APPEAL: Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer speaking at Riverbend Park, Launceston, a day after the federal election. Picture: Clancy Balen

Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer has once again won one of the most marginal seats in the country, ending the electorate's two-decade trend of one-term members.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.