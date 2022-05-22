A Launceston GP has welcomed the outcome of the federal election for both Labor's health commitments and the rise of independent representation.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners state deputy chairman Dr Toby Gardner said the almost $1 billion pledge to general practice and Medicare was one of the most significant commitments to come out of the election, but said the "devil would be in the detail".
"Labor really had the costed health policy that we were looking for, and we're looking forward to exploring that further," he said.
"I'm happy to be a stakeholder and be invited to the table to talk about how we can further strengthen Medicare, but I think it'll be a good win for Medicare."
Dr Gardner was not concerned by the lack of federal support for Labor in the North after Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer and Braddon Liberal MHR Gavin Pearce both retained their seats, explaining primary care required a broader national conversation.
He said the rise of independent candidates elected to the House of Representatives would also benefit the national healthcare debate.
"The great thing about that is some of those independents are doctors," he said
"One of our GP colleagues now has an independent seat and there's a paediatric neurologist who took over Frydenberg's seat, so it means that we'll have more representation for medicine from the independents."
With Labor making big health promises on the campaign trail, Dr Gardner said now was the time for the new government to reach out to industry experts to optimise health spending.
He said Labor's plan to establish 50 urgent care clinics was one area the RACGP could provide guidance, with Dr Gardner himself already operating an urgent care clinic in Newstead.
"That side of things we don't think has been properly costed because we know how much it costs to run an urgent care centre and it's a very expensive thing to do," he said.
"I'd love to have the chance to meet with someone and I'm sure they'll probably want to meet with us now that they're in to talk about how to get these things up and running."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
