The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

Lib's and Labor match on big ticket health commitments for Launceston

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 19 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON REPORT: The Australian Medical Association has released its health report card highlighting what health commitments Australians can expect over the next four years.

With the federal election to be decided this weekend the Australian Medical Association has released its health report card highlighting what Australians can expect for the next four years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.