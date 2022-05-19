With the federal election to be decided this weekend the Australian Medical Association has released its health report card highlighting what Australians can expect for the next four years.
As a marginal seat, and with health a significant issue for voters in the North, Bass has been one of the key battlegrounds for both parties who have promised big on several health projects.
Both have committed $4 million to a dedicated research centre at the Launceston General Hospital, $20 million for a palliative care hospice facility to be established in the North $15 million to build a new home for the Royal Flying Doctors Service based at the Launceston Airport and $15 million for a community, aquatic, health and wellbeing centre in George Town.
On a national scale, health spending was also a focus for both parties, with Labor promising slightly more than the Liberals, although neither committed the funds required to support the country's struggling public hospitals.
AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid said the omission of significant hospital funding from the two major parties was disappointing.
"The lack of commitment to the necessary $20.5 billion investment is disappointing as the incoming Prime Minister, whoever it may be, will be forced to negotiate a new agreement with states regardless," he said.
"State and territory premiers have called for a better deal, in line with the AMA's clear the hospital logjam campaign, and the next Prime Minister will not be able to avoid a 50-50 funding agreement."
Across four key areas, the AMA found Labor outperformed the Liberals in support for general practice and future planning, while they drew even on support for public hospitals and health care equality.
Labor's promise of $750 million for Medicare and $220 million to support GP infrastructure were identified as two of the most significant commitments made, as was the ALP's announcement to establish a centre for disease control, a promise matched by the Greens, but not the Coalition.
New cancer centres for Western Australia and Queensland were found to be the most significant public hospital commitment from the Liberals, while a $400 million expansion of Flinders Medical Centre was Labor's top hospital commitment.
In health care equality, both parties were even on promises, with the Liberals committing more funds to Head Space and their Head to Health clinics, which would see the Northern service expanded to include a Head to Health Kids Centre.
Meanwhile, the ALP pledged $31 million to boost Medicare for people in regional areas so they could access cheaper telehealth psychiatry services.
Dr Khorshid said what was missing was an overall vision for big picture reform, backed by significant funding to tackle preventative health and improve Australia's public hospitals.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
