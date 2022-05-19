Restricting investment in the housing market and reducing financial incentives for first home buyers have been suggested by independent candidate for Bass Dr George Razay ahead of the federal election.
Dr Razay said rather than continuing the trend of incentivising first home buyers in an inflated housing market, restrictions should be placed on established homeowners entering into the property market.
"The majority of homebuyers in Tasmania are investors, so there are very few first-time home buyers, and investors will be from all over whether it's from interstate or abroad," he said.
"You have to slow down or even at least stop the increase in house prices, and how do you do that, you slow down the investors because first-time buyers can't compete with them."
The former Launceston General Hospital physician said decades of government incentives for first home buyers were responsible for record high house prices, which needed to be reigned in to ensure equitable access to the housing market.
"In early 2000, it was the last time banks were losing profit, the government responded by issuing the first stimulant to encourage first-time homebuyers to own their homes, this led to a massive increase in demand and a rapid rise in house prices," he said.
"Both major parties continue with their policies of encouraging people to buy houses by giving them more stimulants and even allowing them to dip into their super to fund their home.
"These policies will only continue to increase house prices and encourage more investors in the housing market and drive more first-time homebuyers out of the market."
This week the Morrison government announced its plan to allow first home buyers access to their superannuation as a deposit when purchasing their first home.
The plan has been widely criticised by many - including Dr Razay - who say the incentive would continue the trend of incentives driving up house prices.
The government's plan was met with despair by Independent Tasmanian economist Saul Eslake who said experts had spent years wishing politicians would learn from the past 60 years of housing policy.
"I want to scream, this reckless inflation of house prices must stop," he said.
"But, of course, it won't.
Dr Razay began looking into factors that impacted Australians' happiness last year and said finance pressures were one key drivers leading to lower rates of happiness among Australians.
He said his findings' had been validated through conversations with people while on the campaign trail, which we hoped his policies would address if elected.
"Talking to the people of Bass during my campaign, people of all ages seem to have one common factor responsible for their stress - finances," he said.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
