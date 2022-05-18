The Examiner
YMCA Launceston will close if funding is not announced.

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 18 2022 - 9:34am, first published 3:16am
HEARTBROKEN: YMCA Launceston manager Rachael Dobson is sad the 142-year institution will close on June 4. Picture: Alison Foletta

Having spent the past two months in talks with all levels of government and other sport bodies, like Launceston Basketball Association, no funding or support has been found to prevent YMCA Launceston from shutting its doors on June 4.

