Launceston police officers are gearing up for a different operation, a 170-kilomretre, one-day bike ride for charity.
The 2022 Tasmania Charity Trust Bike Ride on Saturday will raise money for the Tasmania Police's chosen charities - Autism Tasmania and St Giles Disability Support.
Senior Sergeant Nick Clark said the charity ride started last year to complement the similar three-day charity ride held in November.
"The one-day ride is for people who might not be able to take the three days off in November," he said. "We have over 100 participants for this ride."
Last year was the first time the one-day ride was held and raised $12,000. The charity ride co-ordination is assisted by cycling group Team Daltini, along with police officers like Senior Sergeant Clark.
The group of riders is made up of police officers and civilians, with the ride to start at 7.30am on Saturday, May 21 in Prospect.
Meghann Rietsema is riding for the first time in the 170km event, but is a proficient cyclist. "It's a good cause to ride for," she said.
Senior Sergeant Clark said the ride would have three different groups riding.
"We're supporting each other, but we're supporting these important charities," he said.
The riders will be led and tailed by police cars as the group comes through the West Tamar area, Holwell, Frankford, Westbury, Bracknell and Carrick before ending back in Prospect about 3pm.
People out and about are asked to be aware of an increased number of cyclists on roads during the event.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
