Calls for a regional health ministerial role in next cabinet

The next government should develop a regional health ministerial portfolio to better represent Tasmanian health issues at a higher level, the Australian Regional Health Group says.
ARHG chief executive officer Andrea Selleck said people living in rural and remote areas had shorter lives, higher levels of chronic disease and injury as well as poorer access to health services compared with people living in cities.
He said the current cabinet had portfolios for regional areas, regional communications, and regional education.
"However, the fact that regional health remains as an outer ministry portfolio is a serious oversight, placing the issue of improving regional health as being of lesser importance than other areas," Mr Selleck said.
The body also wants the goverment to establish an expert working group to develop strategies to incentivise medical professionals to work in regional areas and identify skill shortages and barriers to recruitment.
It wants the government to reinstate the full 30-per-cent mean-tested private health rebate for people on low and middle incomes.
The proposal for a new ministerial role to oversee regional health was put to the Liberal and Labor parties and neither committed to considering it.
A Liberal Party spokesperson said in government, it would invest an additional $146 million towards boosting the rural healthcare workforce.
"This investment will inject more doctors and allied health professionals into local regional and rural communities," they said.
"This will provide better local access to healthcare, improve treatment and care for patients."
A Labor Party spokesperson said Labor had a plan for new bulk-billed urgent care clinics in Launceston and Burnie to relieve pressure on hospital emergency departments and would affordable telehealth psychiatric consultations for regional Tasmanians.
"Labor has a strong commitment to regional health and this is demonstrated by our suite of policies across North and North West Tasmania," they said.
