Australian Regional Health Group calls for ministerial portfolio for regional health

Updated May 10 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
Calls for a regional health ministerial role in next cabinet

The next government should develop a regional health ministerial portfolio to better represent Tasmanian health issues at a higher level, the Australian Regional Health Group says.

