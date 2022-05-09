The Examiner
Commission of Inquiry: Tasmanian children put back in abusive homes due to referral service failures, worker claims

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated May 9 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:25am
Elizabeth Bennett SC, counsel assisting the Commission of Inquiry, discussed the concerns of a senior social worker in the Education Department. Picture: Maren Preuss

Tasmanian children who have made disclosures of sexual abuse in their homes have been returned to those homes due to a lack of adequate referral services, a senior social worker in the Education Department has claimed.

