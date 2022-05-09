The Examiner
Launceston council and Chamber of Commerce join to add more greenery to city

Nikita McGuire
Updated May 9 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
Launceston Chamber of Commerce president Andrew Pitt, Launceston Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer Will Cassidy, and Launceston mayor Mayor Albert van Zetten at the City of Launceston's plant nursery in Lamont St, Invermay. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The City of Launceston and Launceston Chamber of Commerce have joined to create a new 'Greening of Launceston' Memorandum of Understanding.

