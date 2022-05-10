The University of Tasmania's MS Research Flagship is coming to Launceston at the end of month, giving Tasmanians living with multiple sclerosis the opportunity to discover the latest in research and support services.
MS Research with Connections 2022 offers a day of research and community presentations, trade tables and celebrations ahead of World MS Day. It is the first time the annual event is being hosted in Launceston.
Menzies MS Research Flagship consumer and community engagement manager Viv Jones, who lives with MS, said the event was about celebrating the power of connections throughout the MS community.
"It's about the importance of connecting research and researchers with the people that their research is intended to benefit - so people living with MS, their families, friends and carers," she said.
"We need to ensure the research that is being undertaken is relevant and it's a priority and it's actually going to have a positive impact on the lives of people living with MS.
"[The event] is in a community setting, which I think is really important because it's non-threatening. It gives [people with lived experience] an equal footing in talking about the research and becoming involved or engaged with the research projects and providing inputs and the lived experience into those projects."
Tasmania has the nation's highest number of MS diagnoses, with approximately 138.7 people diagnosed per 100,000. Most are of people aged between 20 and 40, with women accounting for approximately three quarters of cases. There is currently no known way to prevent, mitigate or reverse disability.
Senator Wendy Askew, co-chair of parliamentary friends of people living with MS, will address the event.
"My eldest brother Peter was diagnosed with MS when he was 23, more than 40 years ago, and Tasmania has the highest prevalence of MS in Australia," she said.
"Research has already improved the lives of people living with MS immeasurably, so I'm looking forward to hearing how new research will build on this knowledge."
The free event is being held at the Tailrace Centre on May 27. Tickets are available via Eventbrite and close May 16.
