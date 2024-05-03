The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Minister says 'no cuts to library hours' after risk to regions claim

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 4 2024 - 9:28am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister says 'no cuts to library hours' after risk to regions claim
Minister says 'no cuts to library hours' after risk to regions claim

Tasmania's Education Minster Jo Palmer says opening hours at state libraries will not be slashed, despite claims regional library staff are being told alternative work exists elsewhere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.