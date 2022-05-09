Celebrating a quarter of a century for RDFS aircraft operations

The Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania celebrated 25 years of providing an aero-medical service that has touched the lives of thousands of Tasmanians.
A special event was held at the RFDS base at Launceston Airport on Monday afternoon to honour the Beechcraft King Air B200, which provides patient transport within Tasmania.
RFDS South Eastern Section CEO Greg Sam said 25 years of the iconic King Air aircraft providing fast and reliable transport in Tasmania was a wonderful milestone.
"It is a privilege to be able to provide this vital aero-medical service and its importance is demonstrated by this plane here in Tasmania being one of the busiest in the Royal Flying Doctor Service fleet, averaging more than 2000 flights per year," Mr Sam said.
"Over the past 25 years we have had a very good crew of pilots, engineers and aviation staff who have worked in partnership with Ambulance Tasmania to deliver these vital services."
A single pilot and an Ambulance Tasmania flight paramedic make up the crew on an average flight, with one or two patients on board.
The Launceston King Air aircraft is regularly used for patient transfers, neonatal transfers, medical retrievals, organ transplant and repatriation flights. Throughout the pandemic, a number of COVID patients were transferred.
RFDS pilot Captain David Swiggs comes from a strong aviation background and could fly before he could drive.
"I won a scholarship offered by The Examiner Newspaper which contributed $500 towards my fees", Cpt Swiggs said.
He has been flying the Beechcraft King Air B200 for air ambulance operations since 1997 and recalls one 12-hour shift where he took off from Launceston Airport to fly patients from King Island to Launceston, then Wynyard to Launceston, then Queenstown to Launceston and then Flinders Is to pick up a patient and return to Launceston.
There are seven pilots and two engineers on roster at the RFDS Tasmania base, operating in conjunction with Ambulance Tasmania 24/7, 365 days per year.
This service was brought into the state through a contract with RFDS after the opening of the RFDS Tasmania base at Launceston Airport on February 15, 1997. The hanger and facilities were built by the RFDS within 12 months of the commencement of the contract with funds raised by public and corporate donations.
On average 2000 flights are made by the one Beechcraft King Air B200 each year. Aerodromes utilised in Tasmania include Launceston, Hobart, Devonport, Wynyard, Smithton, Strahan, St Helens, Kings Island, Flinders Island and Cape Barren Island.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
