Check terms before going after Tasmanian Tiger

A COUPLE of things come to mind after reading (The Examiner, May 2) about the alleged thylacine presence in this state - they being droppings and pickings.
Why have no droppings been found to originate from the elusive striped ones, and where would one find Terms & Conditions for National Geographic's very generous offer of $1.25 million (US or Aust?) reward for turning one up?
If the Top End $1 million barramundi, recently taken from the water can be landed by a lucky angler, then someone local with a bit of knowledge in the hunting game should be able to come up with a tiger and claim the bonanza on offer.
Just get out there after dark and listen intently for the "yipping", but read closely terms and conditions first before building up hopes, just in case there are hidden pitfalls lurking in the contract.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
THE Prime Minister is correct, Governments must do more to support women trying to escape family violence and there must be more policy initiatives to try and stamp out this phenomenon which is taking the life of a woman every week across our country. It's a sobering and outrageous statistic.
Women are dying. Not men. This is a gendered based issue we all must tackle within our communities.
Children are like sponges. When they are young, they adopt how adults interact with one another and they are more intuitive than we give them credit.
The way a son listens to the way his father speaks to his mother matters. The way a son sees how his father treats his mother matters.
From an early age, children are studying the way we all interact, and it is often learned and replicated behaviour.
Families which embrace kindness to one another, love and tenderness must be the norm across households if we are to stamp out family-based violence.
The 1800RESPECT line is always available to those experiencing domestic violence, but we must do more to curve violence before it starts. We need more preventative programs and centres to ensure that potential harm to at-risk Australians is mitigated, such as the Domestic Violence Prevention Centre.
Every Australian man has a duty to every Australian woman to treat them with love and respect. From a child through to adulthood and beyond.
Senator Helen Polley, Launceston
KENNETH Gregson's letter (The Examiner, April 19) refers to Federal Court Justice Michael Lee's comment about Bruce Lehrman's mistake of coming back for his hat.
The way I see it is Bruce Lehrmann didn't come back for his hat but his mistake was coming back for what he thought was going to be a bigger slice of cake.
David Parker, West Launceston
RICHARD Cooke's letter (The Examiner, April 30) is a classic example of male gaslighting. The letter is full of misleading, over simplified statements and misogynistic disinformation about Family Violence laws.
If it's as easy as this letter claims, for a woman to 'evict' a partner, why is there an over demand at women's shelters that cannot be met? And why is there a growing statistic of homeless women and children fleeing abusive homes?
This sort of disinformation only confuses and distorts the public's understanding of this crime and perpetuates, even generates, the current epidemic of violence against women and children.
Carol Fuller, Launceston
THE ANZAC Service televised from Hobart reminds Tasmanians of the significance of the Hobart Cenotaph and its surrounds, with its tribute to those who did not return. To build a stadium at this sacred site, makes it a question to the 60,000 lives lost.
Launceston Cenotaph will be overshadowed by a ten storey building due to council altering planning laws. Launceston Cenotaph, with its proposed 10 storey building overlooking it, will more than likely block out the dawn breaking.
Regatta Point, if a stadium is built, should be the chosen site. Hobart City Council do not compound the mistake Launceston has made, remember the R.S.L pledge.
Brian P. Khan, Bridport
CAN the new Transport Minister Abetz and TasPorts advise the public what they are going to do about this relic that almost blocked the shipping channel? Or is it going the same way as the rubbish at Kings Wharf with no responsibility by owner TasPorts or the government?
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
