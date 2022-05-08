Labor and the Greens are taking the results from this year's Legislative Council elections as an indication on how the parties will fare in the federal election in two weeks' time.
Labor MLC Josh Willie was resoundingly re-elected in Elwick while Labor candidate Toby Thorpe holds a narrow lead in Huon.
Mr Willie said the state's education outcomes would remain a keen focus for him over the next six-year term.
"It is our greatest challenge, but it's also our greatest opportunity," he said.
"I'd like to see more kids reaching high school with foundational literacy skills.
"I'd like to see more kids supported with the needs; the things they need to learn whether that be mental health support in schools, or making sure they've got the basics right like a roof over their head, a stable family environment and good support."
Mr Thorpe will have an anxious wait over the next 10 days to see whether he will take up a seat in the Legislative Council with Mr Willie.
Aged in his early 20s, he said the upper house needed more diversity through a younger voice.
"It is a changing democracy here in Tasmania with more and more young people wanting to embrace their role in making a vote, but also advocating on the issues important to them," he said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the Liberal Party in this year's election had collapsed compared to last year's state election.
"This is a very positive first step for us after last year's election to demonstrate the support for the Labor Party is there," she said.
"I think this also bodes very well for the upcoming federal election.
"There's no doubt that the people across Tasmania want to vote for Labor and they know that if they want to change the government federally, they have to vote Labor."
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said there was a swing to the Greens across all three divisions with the strongest in Elwick.
"Clearly our messages of strong climate action, restoring integrity and trust in politics, tackling housing affordability, and putting dental and mental health into Medicare are resonating with voters," she said.
"The Greens strong result in Legislative Council elections on Saturday is a boost to our federal campaign in Tasmania."
In response to Labor's view on how the Legislative Council results could play into the federal election campaign, a Liberal Party spokesperson said it demonstrated an arrogance held by the opposing party.
"This is another sign Labor is taking Tasmania for granted," they said.
"Two weeks out and they're already claiming victory."
McIntyre independent MLC Tania Rattray will re-enter the Legislative Council, having held onto the seat she was elected to in 2004.
Ms Rattray won 58 per cent of the primary votes from booths on Saturday night.
She said due to a boundary redistribution in during her term, 50 per cent of her electorate had changed and she had to work hard to emerse herself within new communities.
"I have worked really hard to engage with those communities that hadn't had me as a representative previously and I'm sincerely grateful for that support, but also the support of the former Apsley electorate as well," Ms Rattray said.
She said she intended to continue to represent McIntyre on all manner of issues in her electorate over the next six years, particularly telecommunication access problems and the state's building legislation.
"The building industry legislation is just not working for people," Ms Rattray said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
