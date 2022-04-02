The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Here's what the regions are wanting support for this election

BP
Nikita McGuire
Caitlin Jarvis
By Bec Pridham, Nikita McGuire, and Caitlin Jarvis · April 2 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Election project wish list for the region

As the country awaits with bated breath for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to call the election, you would be forgiven for thinking the budget, often a sweetener ahead of the big day would hold some carrots for Tasmanian voters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BP

Bec Pridham

Journalist

Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.